Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 288K vs 179K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59385
|95287
|GPU
|26274
|64267
|Memory
|34858
|50963
|UX
|59038
|75511
|Total score
|179886
|288515
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
315
Snapdragon 480 +64%
516
Multi-Core Score
1182
Snapdragon 480 +42%
1674
|Image compression
|-
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|29.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|550.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|5 FPS
|Score
|396
|986
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|468 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
