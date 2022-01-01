Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 678

Unisoc T606
VS
Snapdragon 678
Unisoc T606
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 101216
GPU - 51346
Memory - 48181
UX - 82701
Total score - 280804
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1167
Snapdragon 678 +31%
1529
Image compression - 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 527.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 482

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 612
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 845 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2021 December 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6150-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 662 vs Unisoc T606
2. Helio G80 vs Unisoc T606
3. Helio G35 vs Unisoc T606
4. Helio G25 vs Unisoc T606
5. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 678
6. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 678
7. Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 678
8. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 678
9. Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 678
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish