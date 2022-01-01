Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Snapdragon 720G

Unisoc T606
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Unisoc T606
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 106487
GPU - 84975
Memory - 56699
UX - 88110
Total score - 333692
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606
1167
Snapdragon 720G +45%
1694
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 783

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2021 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Unisoc T606, or ask any questions
