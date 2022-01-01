Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T606 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Unisoc T606 vs Exynos 850

Unisoc T606
VS
Exynos 850
Unisoc T606
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606
n/a
Exynos 850
145553
CPU - 43711
GPU - 25482
Memory - 34971
UX - 41612
Total score - 145553
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +92%
309
Exynos 850
161
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +24%
1167
Exynos 850
938
Image compression - 71.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.11 images/s
Speech recognition - 17 words/s
Machine learning - 12.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 428

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 6
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 126 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 May 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - S5E3830
Official page - Samsung Exynos 850 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

