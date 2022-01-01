Unisoc T606 vs Exynos 850
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
29
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|43711
|GPU
|-
|25482
|Memory
|-
|34971
|UX
|-
|41612
|Total score
|-
|145553
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +92%
309
161
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +24%
1167
938
|Image compression
|-
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.11 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|17 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.06 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|356.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|428
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Exynos 850
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|6
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|126 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|S5E3830
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
