We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 106K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T606
vs
Unisoc SC9863A

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606 +69%
179886
Unisoc SC9863A
106654
CPU 59385 35446
GPU 26274 10673
Memory 34858 26463
UX 59038 33455
Total score 179886 106654
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +128%
315
Unisoc SC9863A
138
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +91%
1182
Unisoc SC9863A
619
Image compression - 22.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.66 images/s
Speech recognition - 11.8 words/s
Machine learning - 6.12 images/s
Camera shooting - 3.04 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 142.05 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 396 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Unisoc SC9863A

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 128
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 November 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page Unisoc T606 official site -

