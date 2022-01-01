Unisoc T606 vs Unisoc SC9863A
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T606 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 106K
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59385
|35446
|GPU
|26274
|10673
|Memory
|34858
|26463
|UX
|59038
|33455
|Total score
|179886
|106654
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +128%
315
138
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +91%
1182
619
|Image compression
|-
|22.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.66 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|11.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|6.12 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|3.04 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|142.05 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|396
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Unisoc SC9863A
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8322
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|16
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|-
