Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 680

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 680
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 269K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820 +81%
487962
Snapdragon 680
269131
CPU - 81118
GPU - 48956
Memory - 63692
UX - 76724
Total score 487962 269131
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +47%
2278
Snapdragon 680
1548
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 441

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 610
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 64 128
Total shaders 256 128
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 243.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SM6225
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
