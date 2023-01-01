Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 269K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|81118
|GPU
|-
|48956
|Memory
|-
|63692
|UX
|-
|76724
|Total score
|487962
|269131
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +74%
646
372
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +47%
2278
1548
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|64
|128
|Total shaders
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|243.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM6225
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
