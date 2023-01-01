Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 337K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2300 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|104527
|GPU
|-
|89136
|Memory
|-
|49885
|UX
|-
|96992
|Total score
|487962
|337492
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +14%
646
568
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +35%
2278
1693
|Image compression
|-
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|533.6 Krows/s
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1039
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|128
|Total shaders
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5