We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 348K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820 +40%
487962
Snapdragon 732G
348390
CPU - 103351
GPU - 93537
Memory - 53892
UX - 98791
Total score 487962 348390
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820 +28%
2278
Snapdragon 732G
1776
Image compression - 110.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.7 words/s
Machine learning - 26.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 557.5 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1116

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 618
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 128
Total shaders 256 256
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 422.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
