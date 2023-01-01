Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 860 – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 860

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 860
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 860

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 565K vs 487K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2700 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820
487962
Snapdragon 860 +16%
565723
CPU - 143543
GPU - 205043
Memory - 97219
UX - 122577
Total score 487962 565723
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820
2278
Snapdragon 860 +12%
2550
Image compression - 142.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.1 words/s
Machine learning - 44.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 22.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.67 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 774 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Score - 3456

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 384
Total shaders 256 768
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 1036.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 5000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1240 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2022 April 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8150-AC
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

