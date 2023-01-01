Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 565K vs 487K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2700 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|143543
|GPU
|-
|205043
|Memory
|-
|97219
|UX
|-
|122577
|Total score
|487962
|565723
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
646
Snapdragon 860 +13%
733
Multi-Core Score
2278
Snapdragon 860 +12%
2550
|Image compression
|-
|142.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|44.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|22.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.67 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|774 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|20 FPS
|Score
|-
|3456
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|384
|Total shaders
|256
|768
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|1036.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 5000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
