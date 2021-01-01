Tiger T610 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|42694
|GPU
|51412
|10714
|Memory
|31211
|35791
|UX
|27269
|20904
|Total score
|164305
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +76%
341
194
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +22%
1057
868
|Image compression
|-
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1