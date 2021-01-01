Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Kirin 659

Tiger T610
VS
Kirin 659
Tiger T610
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 51322 42694
GPU 51412 10714
Memory 31211 35791
UX 27269 20904
Total score 164305 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +76%
341
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +22%
1057
Kirin 659
868
Image compression - 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.4 words/s
Machine learning - 10 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 614 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range

