Tiger T610 vs Kirin 710A
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
31
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|70798
|GPU
|51412
|27123
|Memory
|31211
|39134
|UX
|27269
|34913
|Total score
|164305
|159037
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +9%
341
314
Multi-Core Score
1057
Kirin 710A +9%
1149
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 710A
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|83.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
