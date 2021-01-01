Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Kirin 710F

Tiger T610
VS
Kirin 710F
Tiger T610
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Kirin 710F +1%
166347
CPU 51322 72142
GPU 51412 22406
Memory 31211 36361
UX 27269 32219
Total score 164305 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +5%
341
Kirin 710F
324
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Kirin 710F +25%
1320
Image compression - 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.15 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2019
Class Low end Mid range

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Mediatek Helio P60
4. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
5. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs MediaTek Helio G85
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Samsung Exynos 9611
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish