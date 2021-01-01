Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Kirin 810

Tiger T610
VS
Kirin 810
Tiger T610
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 7.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 144% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 365K vs 176K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2270 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
176671
Kirin 810 +107%
365127
CPU 68033 109064
GPU 33458 95721
Memory 35470 72097
UX 39886 91820
Total score 176671 365127
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
348
Kirin 810 +71%
596
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1322
Kirin 810 +44%
1909
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.73 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s -
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2270 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - Hi6280
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 720G
2. Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 662
3. Tiger T610 vs Helio P35
4. Tiger T610 vs Helio G80
5. Tiger T610 vs Helio G85
6. Kirin 810 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Kirin 810 vs Snapdragon 720G
8. Kirin 810 vs Snapdragon 732G
9. Kirin 810 vs Snapdragon 860
10. Kirin 810 vs Kirin 710
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish