We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~69%)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 206K vs 164K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Kirin 960 +26%
206324
CPU 51322 67614
GPU 51412 55348
Memory 31211 49985
UX 27269 43847
Total score 164305 206324
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Kirin 960 +11%
379
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Kirin 960 +49%
1574
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 October 2016
Class Low end Flagship

