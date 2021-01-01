Tiger T610 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
39
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 164K
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|66289
|GPU
|51412
|73245
|Memory
|31211
|50039
|UX
|27269
|41387
|Total score
|164305
|234808
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Kirin 970 +13%
387
Multi-Core Score
1057
Kirin 970 +29%
1364
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
