Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Kirin 970

Tiger T610
VS
Kirin 970
Tiger T610
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 123% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 164K
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Kirin 970 +43%
234808
CPU 51322 66289
GPU 51412 73245
Memory 31211 50039
UX 27269 41387
Total score 164305 234808
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Kirin 970 +13%
387
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Kirin 970 +29%
1364
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Mediatek Helio P60
4. Unisoc Tiger T610 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
5. Unisoc Tiger T610 and MediaTek Helio G85
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
10. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish