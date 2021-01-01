Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 164K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|124605
|GPU
|51412
|97817
|Memory
|31211
|68951
|UX
|27269
|44792
|Total score
|164305
|333006
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +11%
341
306
Multi-Core Score
1057
Dimensity 1000L +27%
1338
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|November 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1