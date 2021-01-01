Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 1000L

Tiger T610
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Tiger T610
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 164K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Dimensity 1000L +103%
333006
CPU 51322 124605
GPU 51412 97817
Memory 31211 68951
UX 27269 44792
Total score 164305 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Dimensity 1000L +27%
1338

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

