Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 720

Tiger T610
VS
Dimensity 720
Tiger T610
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 164K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Dimensity 720 +74%
286658
CPU 51322 94712
GPU 51412 72127
Memory 31211 67407
UX 27269 56445
Total score 164305 286658
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Dimensity 720 +49%
508
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Dimensity 720 +57%
1662

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 July 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6853V
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
