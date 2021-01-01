Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 800

Tiger T610
VS
Dimensity 800
Tiger T610
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13 GB/s)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 68033 -
GPU 33458 -
Memory 35470 -
UX 39886 -
Total score 176671 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
348
Dimensity 800 +46%
507
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1322
Dimensity 800 +42%
1881
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s 121 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.73 images/s 19 images/s
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s 39 words/s
Machine learning 17.2 images/s 31.9 images/s
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s 21.3 images/s
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s 2.66 Mnodes/s
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s 682.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6873
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
