Tiger T610 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 380K vs 176K
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|113696
|GPU
|33458
|85477
|Memory
|35470
|76385
|UX
|39886
|105966
|Total score
|176671
|380409
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
348
Dimensity 810 +79%
622
Multi-Core Score
1322
Dimensity 810 +43%
1897
|Image compression
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.73 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.86 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|400.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|71.2 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6833V
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
