Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 380K vs 176K
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
176671
Dimensity 810 +115%
380409
CPU 68033 113696
GPU 33458 85477
Memory 35470 76385
UX 39886 105966
Total score 176671 380409
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
348
Dimensity 810 +79%
622
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1322
Dimensity 810 +43%
1897
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.73 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s -
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6833V
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

