Tiger T610 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
21
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 194K vs 89K
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
- Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1820 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66485
|32854
|GPU
|32103
|4504
|Memory
|37779
|29199
|UX
|57506
|22008
|Total score
|194984
|89107
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +119%
354
162
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +147%
1336
541
|Image compression
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.73 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.6 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.2 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|7.86 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|400.6 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1820 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|71.2 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
