We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 194K vs 89K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1820 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +119%
194984
Helio A22
89107
CPU 66485 32854
GPU 32103 4504
Memory 37779 29199
UX 57506 22008
Total score 194984 89107
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +119%
354
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +147%
1336
Helio A22
541
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.73 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 17.2 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1820 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page - MediaTek Helio A22 official site

