Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio G25

Tiger T610
VS
Helio G25
Tiger T610
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 89K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +83%
164305
Helio G25
89890
CPU 51322 36384
GPU 51412 12328
Memory 31211 24374
UX 27269 15441
Total score 164305 89890
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +158%
341
Helio G25
132
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +126%
1057
Helio G25
468

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Unisoc Tiger T610
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Unisoc Tiger T610
3. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Unisoc Tiger T610
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Unisoc Tiger T610
5. MediaTek Helio G35 vs Unisoc Tiger T610
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek Helio G25
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek Helio G25
8. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Helio G25
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio G25
10. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Helio G25

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish