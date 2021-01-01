Tiger T610 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
24
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 7.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 89K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|36384
|GPU
|51412
|12328
|Memory
|31211
|24374
|UX
|27269
|15441
|Total score
|164305
|89890
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +158%
341
132
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +126%
1057
468
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
