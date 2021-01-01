Tiger T610 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
27
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|45569
|GPU
|-
|13274
|Memory
|-
|26158
|UX
|-
|20894
|Total score
|-
|108497
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +99%
344
173
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +8%
1057
975
|Image compression
|-
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
