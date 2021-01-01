Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
n/a
Helio G35
108497
CPU - 45569
GPU - 13274
Memory - 26158
UX - 20894
Total score - 108497
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +99%
344
Helio G35
173
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +8%
1057
Helio G35
975
Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s
Machine learning - 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
