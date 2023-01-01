Tiger T610 vs Helio G36
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
26
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 191K vs 113K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1820 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66426
|-
|GPU
|31662
|-
|Memory
|37867
|-
|UX
|56307
|-
|Total score
|191038
|113010
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +100%
350
175
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +44%
1329
925
|Image compression
|76.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.56 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|402.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|526
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G36
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1820 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|71.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|February 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G36 official site
