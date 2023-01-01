Tiger T610 vs Helio G36 VS Tiger T610 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610 Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 9 score – 191K vs 113K Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 2-years and 9-months later

Announced 2-years and 9-months later 21% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1820 MHz)

21% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1820 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Higher GPU frequency (~11%) Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Tiger T610 +69% 191038 Helio G36 113010 CPU 66426 - GPU 31662 - Memory 37867 - UX 56307 - Total score 191038 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Tiger T610 +100% 350 Helio G36 175 Multi-Core Score Tiger T610 +44% 1329 Helio G36 925 Image compression 76.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 8.56 images/s - Speech recognition 23.6 words/s - Machine learning 17.2 images/s - Camera shooting 7.82 images/s - HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s - SQLite 402.2 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Tiger T610 526 Helio G36 n/a Graphics test 3 FPS - Score 526 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75

6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 1820 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 2 MB - L3 cache 1 MB - Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Bifrost Rogue GPU frequency 614 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.0 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 11 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No No Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced June 2019 February 2022 Class Low end Low end Official page - MediaTek Helio G36 official site