We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 191K vs 114K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1820 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +67%
191038
Helio G37
114461
CPU 66426 33595
GPU 31662 16969
Memory 37867 25788
UX 56307 38644
Total score 191038 114461
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +97%
350
Helio G37
178
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +42%
1329
Helio G37
938
Image compression 76.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.56 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 402.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Score 526 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1820 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765V/CB
Official page - MediaTek Helio G37 official site

