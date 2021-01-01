Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
n/a
Helio G70
192054
CPU - 72236
GPU - 39199
Memory - 42619
UX - 39736
Total score - 192054
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
344
Helio G70 +4%
357
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Helio G70 +18%
1249

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 320 KB
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
38 (90.5%)
4 (9.5%)
Total votes: 42

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
