We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 163K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
163612
Helio G88 +18%
192977
CPU 51322 74619
GPU 51412 33985
Memory 31211 42103
UX 27269 43577
Total score 163612 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +2%
342
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1056
Helio G88 +22%
1290

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G88 official site

