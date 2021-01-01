Tiger T610 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 177K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|92742
|GPU
|33458
|95976
|Memory
|35470
|57726
|UX
|39886
|98195
|Total score
|177386
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Helio G96 +44%
509
Multi-Core Score
1087
Helio G96 +52%
1657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
