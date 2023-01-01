Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio G99

Tiger T610
VS
Helio G99
Tiger T610
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 191K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Supports 32% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13 GB/s)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1820 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
191038
Helio G99 +94%
370787
CPU 66426 103872
GPU 31662 84760
Memory 37867 85275
UX 56307 100549
Total score 191038 370787
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
350
Helio G99 +59%
558
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1329
Helio G99 +37%
1816
Image compression 76.2 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.56 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 17.2 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 7.82 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 402.2 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tiger T610
526
Helio G99 +159%
1362
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Score 526 1362

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1820 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio G99 official site

