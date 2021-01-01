Tiger T610 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
26
18
Gaming Performance
18
Battery life
57
47
NanoReview Score
32
23
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 102K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|40715
|GPU
|51412
|15389
|Memory
|31211
|26934
|UX
|27269
|19069
|Total score
|164305
|102479
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +123%
341
153
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +24%
1057
851
|Image compression
|-
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|15.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.57 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|331.05 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
