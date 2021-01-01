Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 102K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +60%
164305
Helio P23
102479
CPU 51322 40715
GPU 51412 15389
Memory 31211 26934
UX 27269 19069
Total score 164305 102479
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +123%
341
Helio P23
153
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +24%
1057
Helio P23
851
Image compression - 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 331.05 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page - MediaTek Helio P23 official site

