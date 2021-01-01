Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio P95 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio P95

Tiger T610
VS
Helio P95
Tiger T610
Helio P95

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 164K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio P95

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Helio P95 +27%
208680
CPU 51322 76316
GPU 51412 43573
Memory 31211 46108
UX 27269 41920
Total score 164305 208680
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Helio P95 +15%
393
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Helio P95 +41%
1490

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 12
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio P95 official site

