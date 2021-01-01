Tiger T610 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
36
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 164K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|76316
|GPU
|51412
|43573
|Memory
|31211
|46108
|UX
|27269
|41920
|Total score
|164305
|208680
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Helio P95 +15%
393
Multi-Core Score
1057
Helio P95 +41%
1490
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|12
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1