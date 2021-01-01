Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 103% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 96K
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|41548
|GPU
|51412
|9242
|Memory
|31211
|26677
|UX
|27269
|16356
|Total score
|164305
|96604
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +94%
341
176
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +33%
1057
795
|Image compression
|-
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1