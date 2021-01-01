Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 450

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 450
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 87K
  • Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 450

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +88%
164305
Snapdragon 450
87460
CPU 51322 38553
GPU 51412 9140
Memory 31211 25705
UX 27269 12027
Total score 164305 87460
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +130%
341
Snapdragon 450
148
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +11%
1057
Snapdragon 450
951
Image compression - 66.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.97 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.6 words/s
Machine learning - 11.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.27 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.26 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 317.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 614 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

