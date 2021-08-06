Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 144K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 13 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +14%
164305
Snapdragon 460
144308
CPU 51322 56442
GPU 51412 21816
Memory 31211 40048
UX 27269 26495
Total score 164305 144308
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +36%
341
Snapdragon 460
250
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 460 +9%
1154
Image compression - 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.1 words/s
Machine learning - 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
Avatar
Lemark Opema 06 August 2021 05:04
Tiger is better in gaming but not efficient in battery saving.
0 Reply
