Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 262K vs 164K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|96013
|GPU
|51412
|84253
|Memory
|31211
|62060
|UX
|27269
|81099
|Total score
|164305
|262190
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 480 +48%
505
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 480 +56%
1644
|Image compression
|-
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|29.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|550.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
