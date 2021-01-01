Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 262K vs 164K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 480 +60%
262190
CPU 51322 96013
GPU 51412 84253
Memory 31211 62060
UX 27269 81099
Total score 164305 262190
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 480 +48%
505
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 480 +56%
1644
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

