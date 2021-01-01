Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 101K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|39666
|GPU
|51412
|11126
|Memory
|31211
|27970
|UX
|27269
|20189
|Total score
|164305
|101191
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +99%
341
171
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +4%
1057
1021
|Image compression
|-
|75.05 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.85 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|6.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|366.8 Krows/s
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
