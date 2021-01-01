Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 119K
- Announced 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|60244
|GPU
|51412
|10499
|Memory
|31211
|27587
|UX
|27269
|11175
|Total score
|164305
|119578
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +31%
341
260
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +3%
1057
1031
|Image compression
|-
|81 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|18.95 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.05 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.73 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 632
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
