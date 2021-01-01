Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 74% higher memory bandwidth (13 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 119K
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 632

AnTuTu 8

Tiger T610 +37%
164305
Snapdragon 632
119578
CPU 51322 60244
GPU 51412 10499
Memory 31211 27587
UX 27269 11175
Total score 164305 119578
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +31%
341
Snapdragon 632
260
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +3%
1057
Snapdragon 632
1031
Image compression - 81 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 18.95 words/s
Machine learning - 13.05 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.73 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.3 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 614 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

