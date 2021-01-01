Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 636

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 636
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 144K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +14%
164305
Snapdragon 636
144384
CPU 51322 62945
GPU 51412 24483
Memory 31211 30326
UX 27269 27466
Total score 164305 144384
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +24%
341
Snapdragon 636
274
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 636 +5%
1107
Image compression - 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 20.45 words/s
Machine learning - 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 410.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 509
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 614 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 October 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
