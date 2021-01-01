Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 675

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 675
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 202K vs 164K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 675

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 675 +23%
202070
CPU 51322 89639
GPU 51412 28104
Memory 31211 43782
UX 27269 37767
Total score 164305 202070
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 675 +21%
412
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 675 +31%
1383
Image compression - 97.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.92 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 507.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
