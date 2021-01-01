Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 164K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|97104
|GPU
|51412
|41456
|Memory
|31211
|48230
|UX
|27269
|48145
|Total score
|164305
|230193
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 678 +48%
505
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 678 +40%
1482
|Image compression
|-
|102.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|23.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|527.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|14 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site
