Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 678

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 678
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 230K vs 164K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 678 +40%
230193
CPU 51322 97104
GPU 51412 41456
Memory 31211 48230
UX 27269 48145
Total score 164305 230193
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 678 +48%
505
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 678 +40%
1482
Image compression - 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 527.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
