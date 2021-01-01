Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 690 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 690

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 690
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 690

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 164K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 690

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 690 +73%
283928
CPU 51322 106188
GPU 51412 62482
Memory 31211 55313
UX 27269 59570
Total score 164305 283928
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 690 +77%
603
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 690 +72%
1818
Image compression - 111.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 16.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 579.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 690

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 619L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 692
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM6350
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 665 or Tiger T610
2. Snapdragon 660 or Tiger T610
3. Helio G80 or Tiger T610
4. Snapdragon 460 or Tiger T610
5. Helio G35 or Tiger T610
6. Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 690
7. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 690
8. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 690
9. Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 690
10. Kirin 980 or Snapdragon 690

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 690 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish