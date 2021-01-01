Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 710

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 710
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 164K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 710

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 710 +33%
217716
CPU 51322 70627
GPU 51412 54697
Memory 31211 46031
UX 27269 41592
Total score 164305 217716
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 710 +12%
383
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 710 +37%
1447
Image compression - 91.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.95 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.95 words/s
Machine learning - 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 12.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 467.95 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Unisoc Tiger T610
2. Mediatek Helio P60 and Unisoc Tiger T610
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Unisoc Tiger T610
4. MediaTek Helio G85 and Unisoc Tiger T610
5. MediaTek Helio G70 and Unisoc Tiger T610
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 710
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 710
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 710
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish