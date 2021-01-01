Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 270K vs 164K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Announced 8-months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 13 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|99886
|GPU
|51412
|71529
|Memory
|31211
|50549
|UX
|27269
|52632
|Total score
|164305
|270724
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 720G +64%
560
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 720G +58%
1666
|Image compression
|-
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|25.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.15 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|561.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 720G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|435 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3