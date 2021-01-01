Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 732G

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 277K vs 164K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 732G +69%
277699
CPU 51322 99028
GPU 51412 78778
Memory 31211 48445
UX 27269 52786
Total score 164305 277699
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 732G +67%
1765
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

