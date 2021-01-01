Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 385K vs 176K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 9

Tiger T610
176671
Snapdragon 750G +118%
385899
CPU 68033 120338
GPU 33458 92398
Memory 35470 72671
UX 39886 102436
Total score 176671 385899
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1322
Snapdragon 750G +50%
1983
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.73 images/s 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s 30.1 words/s
Machine learning 17.2 images/s 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

