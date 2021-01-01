Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 385K vs 176K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|120338
|GPU
|33458
|92398
|Memory
|35470
|72671
|UX
|39886
|102436
|Total score
|176671
|385899
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
348
Snapdragon 750G +89%
658
Multi-Core Score
1322
Snapdragon 750G +50%
1983
|Image compression
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.73 images/s
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.6 words/s
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.2 images/s
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|7.86 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|400.6 Krows/s
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|71.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
