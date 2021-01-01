Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 164K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 765

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 765 +73%
283974
CPU 51322 92922
GPU 51412 94326
Memory 31211 61048
UX 27269 52552
Total score 164305 283974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 765 +39%
474
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 765 +67%
1766

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
