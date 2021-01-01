Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 372K vs 177K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Performs 93% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|102828
|GPU
|33458
|100509
|Memory
|35470
|69826
|UX
|39886
|92217
|Total score
|177386
|372305
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Snapdragon 765G +70%
599
Multi-Core Score
1087
Snapdragon 765G +68%
1823
|Image compression
|-
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|515.7 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
