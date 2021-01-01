Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 177K
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
  • Announced later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Tiger T610
177386
Snapdragon 768G +151%
445890
CPU 68033 123776
GPU 33458 112972
Memory 35470 81069
UX 39886 119474
Total score 177386 445890
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
353
Snapdragon 768G +101%
709
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1087
Snapdragon 768G +84%
1996

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

