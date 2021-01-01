Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 177K
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 31% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13 GB/s)
- Announced later
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|123776
|GPU
|33458
|112972
|Memory
|35470
|81069
|UX
|39886
|119474
|Total score
|177386
|445890
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Snapdragon 768G +101%
709
Multi-Core Score
1087
Snapdragon 768G +84%
1996
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
