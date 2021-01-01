Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|63233
|GPU
|51412
|56800
|Memory
|31211
|26215
|UX
|27269
|23240
|Total score
|164305
|166884
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +7%
341
319
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +33%
1057
794
|Image compression
|-
|48 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.36 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|231.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
