Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 821

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 821
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 164K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 821

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 821 +5%
172577
CPU 51322 58492
GPU 51412 54966
Memory 31211 29058
UX 27269 32663
Total score 164305 172577
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +42%
1057
Snapdragon 821
745
Image compression - 51.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 7.96 images/s
Speech recognition - 15.4 words/s
Machine learning - 14 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 239.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 10 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 614 MHz 653 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 July 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Mediatek Helio P60
4. Unisoc Tiger T610 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
5. Unisoc Tiger T610 or MediaTek Helio G85
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish