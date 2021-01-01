Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 276K vs 164K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 835 +68%
276316
CPU 51322 81260
GPU 51412 109179
Memory 31211 49789
UX 27269 38165
Total score 164305 276316
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
341
Snapdragon 835 +12%
382
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 835 +62%
1714
Image compression - 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.5 words/s
Machine learning - 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 534.8 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 128 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 614 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 682
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2019 November 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
