Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 276K vs 164K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|81260
|GPU
|51412
|109179
|Memory
|31211
|49789
|UX
|27269
|38165
|Total score
|164305
|276316
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 835 +12%
382
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 835 +62%
1714
|Image compression
|-
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|534.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|November 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
